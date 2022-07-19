The Why Axis

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Some personal news
I’ve joined the staff of the Minnesota Reformer. They’re a fantastic independent non-profit news outlet based in the Twin Cities, and they’ve been…
Jul 19, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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Minnesota legalizes marijuana edibles
The edibles-only legislation is unique among the states
Jul 1, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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June 2022
Parched
The West's water is drying up
Jun 22, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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Map: How much air pollution is shortening lives in your community
This week the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago released the 2022 edition of its Air Quality Life Index (AQLI).
Jun 16, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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American Medical Association moves closer to declaring gas stoves a public health risk
The appliances are a major source of indoor air pollution
Jun 15, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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Latest EPA data confirms that air quality progress has stalled, and in some cases is reversing
The EPA released official 2021 trend data this week
Jun 3, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
5
May 2022
Why dirty air hurts kids more
It's counterintuitive, but pound for pound kids inhale more pollutants than adults do
May 30, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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The latest research on what air pollution's doing to your minds and bodies
One overarching theme: even a little bit is too much
May 27, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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Questions and answers about Gen X and lead
It was in the air
May 24, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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The leaded generation
More than half of Americans alive today were exposed to dangerous levels of lead as kids
May 23, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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This week in air pollution research
I’ve been under the weather this week with a wicked cold (thanks, kids!) so I haven’t been able to get to a few things I’ve wanted to.
May 19, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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You think outdoor air is dirty? Wait until you see what the air in peoples' homes looks like
We're just barely starting to understand what dirty indoor air is doing to our minds and bodies
May 13, 2022
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Christopher Ingraham
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© 2026 Christopher Ingraham
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