The Why Axis

Two-thirds of Southern Republicans want to secede
And that number is rising
Christopher Ingraham
8 hr ago
Fitbit data traces Covid's assault on the body
It's not good, folks
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 13
A new Gilded Age
Last week's #NameThatData, revealed
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 12
The triumphant return of #NameThatData
Ready for a puzzle?
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 9
Covid and impotence: the evidence firms up
Research is preliminary but it all points in the same direction
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 8
Vaxxed, vibing, and totally thriving
American well-being is... higher than it's ever been?
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 7
Giving a damn, and getting vaccinated
We live in a society -- some of us, at least
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 6
The public shaming of Sha'Carri Richardson
It's not about performance, or even fairness. It's about sending a message.
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 2
Trump's pandemic failures shaved years off our lives, study finds
What would you give for five more years?
Christopher Ingraham
Jul 1
Flying on two wheels
A history of speed in the Tour de France
Christopher Ingraham
Jun 30
The triumph of jorts
How denim cutoffs won the battle for Americans' hearts and thighs
Christopher Ingraham
Jun 29
A cult of personality, and a national embarrassment to boot
In two charts
Christopher Ingraham
Jun 28
