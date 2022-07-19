The Why Axis

The Why Axis

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June 2022

May 2022

Why dirty air hurts kids more
It's counterintuitive, but pound for pound kids inhale more pollutants than adults do
  Christopher Ingraham
The latest research on what air pollution's doing to your minds and bodies
One overarching theme: even a little bit is too much
  Christopher Ingraham
Questions and answers about Gen X and lead
It was in the air
  Christopher Ingraham
The leaded generation
More than half of Americans alive today were exposed to dangerous levels of lead as kids
  Christopher Ingraham
This week in air pollution research
I’ve been under the weather this week with a wicked cold (thanks, kids!) so I haven’t been able to get to a few things I’ve wanted to.
  Christopher Ingraham
You think outdoor air is dirty? Wait until you see what the air in peoples' homes looks like
We're just barely starting to understand what dirty indoor air is doing to our minds and bodies
  Christopher Ingraham
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