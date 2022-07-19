I’ve joined the staff of the Minnesota Reformer. They’re a fantastic independent non-profit news outlet based in the Twin Cities, and they’ve been looking to expand their coverage into the rural parts of the state. I’ll also be covering data-focused stuff all over Minnesota.

I’m pretty stoked about it. The Reformer has done incredible work on policing, labor issues, and political extremism in Minnesota, to name just a few topics. Their mission is, in part, to fill in the gap left by the hollowing out of local and regional news outlets over the past twenty or so years. There’s a real need there, especially in rural areas, where lawmakers and powerful entities often act with minimal public accountability or oversight.

That means, unfortunately, that I’ll be discontinuing the current iteration of The Why Axis — annual subscribers, you’ll be getting a pro-rated refund in the coming days.

However, I’ll still be sending out periodic free newsletters related to a forthcoming project on air quality and pollution that’s going to be a lot of fun, I think. I’ve obtained some indoor and outdoor air quality monitors, and I’m going to be monitoring and tracking the air in and around my home over the coming months. I’m interested in learning about my own personal exposure to pollutants, and will be doing updates about that whole process.

It will be more a of a niche side project, rather than my primary outlet. If you’re interested in air quality stuff I think you’ll love it.

Otherwise, a big hearty thank you to everyone who supported The Why Axis over the past year. It’s been a fun experiment, but it’ll also be nice to be part of a newsroom again. I’ll also benefit greatly from having a regular proofreader and copyeditor, as so many of you have gently pointed out to me.

And if you live in Minnesota — particularly the rural parts of the state — and you’ve got a tip about a story that other news outlets are overlooking, feel free to drop me a line at my new address — christopher@minnesotareformer.com