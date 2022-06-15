David Wallace Wells’ rule of thumb: ”Everything we burn, we breathe” (Getty Images)

The American Medical Association is preparing to warn doctors and the public that indoor gas cooking stoves are a significant risk factor for childhood asthma and other respiratory problems.

At its annual meeting this week in Chicago, the medical group’s policymaking body approved a resolution stating

that our AMA inform its members and, to the extent possible, health care providers, the public, and relevant organizations that use of a gas stove increases household air pollution and the risk of childhood asthma and asthma severity; which can be mitigated by reducing the use of the gas cooking stove, using adequate ventilation, and/or using an appropriate air filter

The resolution also directs the AMA to look into ways to help mitigate the costs of transitioning away from gas to electric cooking stoves.

While not yet finalized, such a statement from a leading medical authority is likely to spur more states and municipalities to encourage the use of electric stoves or ban new gas stoves outright, as places like New York City and San Francisco have done.

A separate document prepared by AMA delegates lays out the specifics of the case against gas stoves: