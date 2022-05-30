Getty Images

Pretty much every air pollution study in existence will tell you that dirty air is more harmful to kids than adults. And this isn’t just because children’s bodies are still developing (although that’s certainly part of it) — pound for pound, children actually breathe in more pollutants than adults do. It took me a while to wrap my head around this fact. After all, kids are smaller than adults, and thus have lower lung capacities, and so in the end it should all kind of wash out, right?

Well, no. And to understand why, it might help to break out some visual aids.