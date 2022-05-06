Getty Images

We’re writing about dirty air this month at The Why Axis, and to kick it all off I want to introduce you to a study that blew my mind when I first stumbled upon it.

The study documents, in incredible detail, how the effects of polluted air can ripple across generations: it’s not just the air you breathe, or the air your parents breathed — the pollutants in the air during your grandparents’ childbearing years have a measurable impact on the life you lead today. That finding stems from a heroic effort to merge individual-level Census data with historic data from air quality monitors going all the way back to the 1960s.