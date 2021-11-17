Two things to read today

Charles Gaba with a great analysis of how the partisan dimensions of Covid mortality have shifted since the beginning of the pandemic. It’s anchored by a nifty animation of death rates by county-level Trump vote share which vividly illustrates the shift from blue to red counties over the past 18 months or so.

Astral Codex Ten with a deep dive into the research on Ivermectin. He basically arrives at a fairly unsurprising place: “I think the conventional wisdom - that the most extreme ivermectin supporters were mostly gullible rubes who were bamboozled by pseudoscience - was basically accurate.” But the story of getting there is a bit more complicated than I’ve seen it portrayed elsewhere. It’s also a primer on how to be better at parsing scientific studies. In the end it all hinges on… parasitic worms?