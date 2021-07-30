Friday #NameThatData!

Getty Images

It’s Friday. The delta variant is surging, mask mandates are coming back, workplaces are shutting back down, and Republican lawmakers are once again being giant whiny entitled babies about all of it. But for you, now is a time to set aside those earthly concerns and bask for a few minutes in the glow of a mysterious chart bearing the soothing signature colors of The Why Axis brand.

It is time to #NameThatData!

This week’s mystery is a three-fer, although honestly if you figure one of them out you’ll almost certainly get all of them. The red and green colors mean something consistent across all three, and I’ve even labeled the actual values to aid you on your intellectual journey (note that the scale of each chart is different). There sure are an awful lot more of the reds than the greens. Or maybe the reds are bigger than the greens? I don’t know. Nobody knows. That’s the magic of #NameThatData.

As always, to submit your guess email me, comment below, send me a profanity-laden Tweet, or write it on a box of Milk Bones and mail it to Winston The Dog, Official #NameThatData Mascot, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

A note on The Why Axis in August

I’ll be traveling for much of August, among other things going to upstate New York for a memorial for my dad, who passed away at the beginning of the pandemic last year. Posting will be less frequent while I’m on the road and while my instinct is to apologize for that I won’t, as we all need some time now and again to be less productive while we take care of personal stuff or otherwise get our shit together. Be sure to take the time you need to take care of yourself.