Friday #NameThatData

You on your way to #NameThatData (Getty Images)

Once again it is Friday, in July. It’s hot. The country is on fire. Republicans continue to openly telegraph their plans to toss out the results of the next unfavorable election. Neither our political leadership nor our political press are proving up to the task of dealing with any of this.

There’s one thing you can do, however: steal precious workday time from your boss to solve this week’s #NameThatData.

This week we’ve got an area chart. Did you hear that? An area chart. That might be a hint, thematically speaking. Area of what, though? Did I mention it’s hot?

As always, tweet me, email me, comment below, or scrawl your answer in black sharpie on the box of a brand new Playstation 5 and mail it to #NameThatData, Middle-of-Nowhere, Minnesota, for a chance to enter the pantheon of the great #NameThatData-solvers of all time. What do you get for guessing the right answer? Glory and honor, that’s what. Glory, and honor.

Oh, lest I forget: here is the answer to last week’s puzzle.

Used car prices. Can you believe it? See you — paying subscribers, that is — on Monday.