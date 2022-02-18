Getty Images

Back in 1993, two-thirds of American adults told pollsters from the General Social Survey they “know God really exists” and had “no doubts about it.” As recently as 2008 this certainty of belief in God topped 60 percent.

But during the 2010s faith in a higher power eroded at an unprecedented rate. By 2016 the share of confident believers had fallen to 57 percent. And by 2021 — the most recent year with available data — unwavering faith fell below 50 percent for the first time.

(Technically, it dropped to 49.7 percent. Given margins of error with survey data like this, you typically shouldn’t go out to decimal points, as that implies a level of precision that isn’t really warranted by the data. But “fewer than half” makes for a much more dramatic headline, so it’s what I’m going with today. I’ve got a family to feed, etc.)

It’s likely not a coincidence that a growing movement on the Right is seeking to remake America as a Christian nation at a time when staunch believers are becoming a minority.

Faith in a higher power is declining most rapidly among the young. Among 18 to 34-year-olds, the share with no doubt in the existence of God fell from 64 percent in 1993 to 38 percent in 2021. That current generation of doubt and disbelief will settle down and form families of their own, raising children who never set foot in a traditional church, virtually guaranteeing further erosion of belief in the coming decades.

Declining belief is also concentrated primarily on the left, and to a lesser extent among political independents. Unwavering faith among Democrats fell from a high of 69 percent (nice) in 2000 to 39 percent in 2021. Republican faith, on the other hand, hasn’t changed much — it stood at 74 percent in 1998, compared to 66 percent today.

Again: we’re talking about “confident” faith here. The GSS also has a category for “believe in God but has doubts,” and you might assume that this category would be growing larger as the share of doubt-free believers declines. But you’d be wrong, as the next chart shows: