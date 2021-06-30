Flying on two wheels

Ellen Van Dijk of Team Trek - Segafredo competes in a time trial during the 9th Lotto Belgium Tour 2021 (Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Imagine cruising down the highway at 30 miles per hour in heavy traffic when something goes wrong — maybe a tire goes flat, maybe something runs out in front of you, maybe the guy in front of you slams on his brakes when you weren’t watching. The point is you have no time to react. You’re gonna crash. It’s gonna be extremely unpleasant.

Now imagine that this is happening not when you’re ensconced in the two-ton orb of metal and safety features that is the modern automobile, but rather perched atop the 15 pounds of aluminum and carbon fiber that is the modern racing bicycle, held up mostly by the gyroscopic force of your wheels spinning at 350 rpm.

That was the reality faced by a bunch of Tour de France riders this week, when a spectator with a sign stepped into the roadway in front a dense pack of cyclists, causing a massive pile-up that resulted in a number of injuries.

The Tour is a weird event. The first one was held all the way back in 1903. It was basically a marketing stunt to juice magazine sales. Back then automobiles had yet to become ubiquitous. It would be nearly a half century for the first Formula 1 and NASCAR races to be held. If you wanted to watch dudes traveling at high speeds and at serious risk to life and limb, bike racing was where it was at.

Back then, “high speed” meant about 15 miles per hour — Tour winners’ average pace hovered around that level for the first couple decades of the race, for which there isn’t a whole lot of data on account of generally half-assed record-keeping in the early days, and the race being cancelled during World War 1.

Starting in the late 1920s, however, average speed started to rise. A combination of technological innovations (derailleurs allowing cyclists to change gears, for instance), more emphasis on rider fitness and professionalization, and changing race formats and tactics likely contributed to this.

By 1960 the winning pace topped out around 23 miles per hour and stayed there until 1980, when the modern era of bike racing really began: high-tech gadgets like power meters and heart rate monitors revolutionized training, while an obsessive focus on bike frame materials and aerodynamics helped riders wring every last bit of efficiency out of each pedal stroke.

As a result, and with a little assist from the Tour’s wild doping culture in the 90s (every winner from 1996 to 2006 either eventually failed a drug test or confessed to doping), the race began to get faster again. Speeds have been remarkably steady, hovering around 25 mph on average, in the post-Armstrong era.

This is an impressive achievement, all the more so when you consider it’s an *average* speed, sustained across thousands of miles of racing which include thousands of feet of mountain climbs. The sustained pace on flat sections is even faster. Imagine riding a bike as fast as a car traveling at city speeds, for thousands of miles, and up and down mountains!

Still, there’s something that seems kind of quaint about watching a race proceed at school zone speeds in an era where you can watch cars zip around a track roughly 10 times as fast. Cycling’s one of those sports where for the average person, it’s probably more fun to do yourself than it is to spectate.

People appear to be catching on to this: in the aftermath of the pandemic, a combination of increased demand and supply chain disruption has made new bikes all but unattainable across the globe.

That’s a shame for all the would-be new riders out there. The feeling of spinning down a quiet country road or trail with the wind at your back is the one of the closest things to human-powered flight you can experience. And every summer, the Tour gives us a taste of what it would be like to fly even faster.

