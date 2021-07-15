Airline passenger unruliness is up 400% this year

A woman was duct-taped to a seat on a July 6 American Airlines flight after reportedly attempting to open the airplane door and biting a flight attendant. Video still via TikTok user lol.ariee

People are losing their minds on airplanes.

Consider this data from the Federal Aviation Administration: pre-pandemic, the FAA undertook an average of 182 investigations into “unruly passenger” behavior annually. These are incidents where passengers — often, but not always, drunk ones — interfere with the duties of the flight crew. This could include fighting flight attendants, or biting them, or trying to open the cabin door in flight, or just generally being an belligerent asshole in a way that puts the crew and all the other passengers in danger.

In 2021 so far — a year that’s just a hair over halfway done — the FAA’s had to investigate 555 such incidents. That puts us on pace to hit well over 1,000 unruly passenger cases by the end of the year. The implication is that American flyers in 2021 are five times more unruly than usual — a 400% increase in unruliness!

What is going on? Let’s take a look at the most recent batch of civil fines issued by the FAA in these investigations, which include helpful narrative descriptions of the offending behavior. See if you detect any similarities:

A Frontier Airlines passenger got drunk, refused to wear a mask, and began fighting with the flight attendant and other nearby passengers.

A Republic Airlines passenger refused to wear a mask and, when being escorted off the plane, punched the passenger in front of her in the back of the head.

A Frontier Airlines passenger refused to wear a mask and wandered about the cabin during the final descent.

A Frontier Airlines passenger got drunk and repeatedly removed her facemask and refused to wear it properly when it was on.

The FAA report goes on and on like this. So, yeah: it’s the masks (also now that I’ve written it all out, it looks like this stuff is disproportionately happening on budget airlines? Sounds like potential fodder for a future piece, I’ll get back to you guys on that). People are so worked up over basic public health measures that they’re throwing tantrums on airplanes and getting booted off of them, incurring tens of thousands of dollars in fines in the process. The FAA says that a whopping 75 percent of unruly passenger reports this year are linked to masks.

It’s worth noting that the data in the chart above likely understate the magnitude of the problem. If a person is being a jerk on a plane, a member of the flight crew can submit a report to the FAA. Reports that show signs of a clear violation of federal regulations result in the investigations that are plotted above. The 555 investigations this year are just a subset of the more than 3,400 reports submitted to authorities.

One other bit of important context: there are roughly 45,000 U.S. flights every day, ferrying nearly 3 million passengers according to the FAA. Even at these elevated levels, only something like 0.0006 percent of passengers this year have behaved badly enough to get a report filed on them. The overwhelming majority of passengers are being good! Still, if you’re a member of a flight crew on the front lines of these incidents, one punch to the face from a belligerent anti-masker is way too many.

My hunch is that these cases disproportionately involve die-hard Trump supporters, because Trump support is one of the major drivers of attitudes toward masks in the U.S. (As always, never forget that this is a world-historic public health failure that in a sane country would have resulted in the guy being banished from public life forever. We are not a sane country). Alas, the FAA does not collect data on the partisan loyalties of people kicked off America’s planes so that’ll have to remain a hunch for the time being.

The FAA, bless their hearts, are trying their best to tackle this whole issue. They’ve released a Zero Tolerance for Unruly and Dangerous Behavior Toolkit, which appears to consist primarily of a video PSA and, uh, memes? Most of the memes, to be honest, could benefit from some workshopping. But I’m kind of fond of this one, just for the utter chaos of it.

The FAA made this. Seriously!

