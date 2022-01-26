A man plays Wordle on his phone, a brief respite from the pains and indignities of life in year three of the pandemic (Getty Images)

Unless you live under a rock you’ve heard of the word guessing game Wordle, or at least seen those weird color-coded grids popping up on your social media feeds. In brief, the game gives you six chances to guess the day’s five letter word, with a structure similar to the old board game Mastermind — you guess a word, and the game tells you whether the letters in your word are in the solution word, as well as whether they’re in the correct place.

Its appeal lies in its simplicity, as well as its creator’s utter refusal to monetize the game’s popularity with spammy ads or shitty apps or any of the other trappings of the modern attention economy. Every day — and once a day only — millions of people go to a bare-bones HTML website and play a game.

There have been 221 Wordles so far, and the game’s creator, a guy named Josh Wardle, has loaded up the website with enough words to generate daily puzzles through the end of the decade. 221 words is a large enough dataset that we can start to run some simple analyses to answer questions like “Which letters appear most often in Wordle?” and “From a letter frequency standpoint, are Wordle words distinct from the broader corpus of all English words?” Let’s take a look.

For starters, here is the frequency of letters that have appeared in all 221 Wordle solutions so far. Not surprisingly vowels dominate the top of the list, along with common consonants like R and T. If you’re looking to simply brute-force the game with statistics — similar to the way Wheel of Fortune finalists always pick the letters R, S, T, L, N and E — this suggests starting out with something like ORATE as your first guess is a good way to go.

But the really fun and interesting thing is that this distribution differs from the distribution of letters in the entire English language in some significant ways. Take a look.